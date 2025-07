From 7am on Thursday to 7pm on Saturday, natural gas supply to Armenia will be halted due to the need to carry out accident repair work on the Kazakh-Saguramo section of the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia transit natural gas pipeline in Georgia.

During the specified period, however, natural gas will be supplied to Armenia’s consumers without restrictions—and on the account of the country’s domestic reserves and additional natural gas being supplied from Iran.