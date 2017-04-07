British Film Festival in Armenia results are summed up

YEREVAN. – The British Council, the British Embassy Yerevan—the capital city of Armenia, and Beeline Armenia on Friday summed up the results of the 15th British Film Festival that was held in the country.

The event was held between February and March in Yerevan and four provinces, reaching over 25,000 people.

This year’s British Film Festival in Armenia featured fifteen films representing present-day Great Britain.

The films that were screened during the festival were devoted to human rights.

Also, master classes were given to students within the framework of this event.

And winner of the photograph contest, which was announced along the lines of this event, was invited to the closing ceremony of the 15th British Film Festival in Armenia.