Istanbul Armenian: Erdogan heads Turkey to “stormy sea”

YEREVAN. – Under Erdogan’s rule, the Justice and Development Party in Turkey, figuratively speaking, directs its ship into the stormy sea, editor of the Armenian department Agos newspaper Pakrat Estukyan said during Armenia-Turkey space bridge.

According to him, moreover, if Turkey holds a referendum on further European integration, the society is likely to say “no” because of the policies pursued by the authorities.

At the same time, Estukyan reminded that the Turkish economy is connected with the EU.

“Now this system is in danger, investors have become much more cautious, the influx of investments has dried up, and tourism is going through hard times. All of us, people of different nations, are concerned about the future of the country. Moreover, as a result of the referendum, the power of Erdogan has doubled,” he said.