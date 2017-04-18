News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Istanbul Armenian: Erdogan heads Turkey to “stormy sea”
15:12, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Under Erdogan’s rule, the Justice and Development Party in Turkey, figuratively speaking, directs its ship into the stormy sea, editor of the Armenian department Agos newspaper Pakrat Estukyan said during Armenia-Turkey space bridge.

According to him, moreover, if Turkey holds a referendum on further European integration, the society is likely to say “no” because of the policies pursued by the authorities.

At the same time, Estukyan reminded that the Turkish economy is connected with the EU.

“Now this system is in danger, investors have become much more cautious, the influx of investments has dried up, and tourism is going through hard times. All of us, people of different nations, are concerned about the future of the country. Moreover, as a result of the referendum, the power of Erdogan has doubled,” he said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia analyst: Turkey is becoming more like Azerbaijan
The constitutional referendum was one of the respective steps…
 Trump congratulates Turkey’s Erdoğan
On the victory in the Turkish constitutional referendum on April 16…
 Erdoğan speaks about holding another referendum on EU accession talks
“For 54 years, what did they make us do at the EU’s door?..."
 US urges Turkey to protect fundamental rights and freedoms
The OSCE has criticized a Turkish electoral board decision to allow ballots that did not bear official stamps, saying that undermined efforts to fight fraud…
 Ankara outraged by Europe’s criticism over referendum
Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, commented on the criticism, accusing the West of having a “mentality of crusaders"...
 Angela Merkel urges to prevent split in Turkish society
They expected Ankara to have a "respectful dialogue" with all parts of Turkish society and its political spectrum after a tough campaign…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news