Ukraine Poultry Breeders: If we export meat and eggs to Iran, Armenia can certainly do this

If Ukraine can export meat and eggs to Iran, Armenia can certainly do this.
Co-chair of the Union of Poultry Breeders and Feed Producers of Ukraine, Vyacheslav Khachaturyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am during the international forum of the Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia.
The forum was attended by guests from Russia, Ukraine and a number of other countries.
Ukraine exports its production to Iran and farther to Iraq. ''Don't forget that we have black soil nowhere else to be found in the world. That's why we have good and cheap feed base for animal breeding. The republic is trying not to sell the crops as a raw material, but build a feed industry on it,'' Khachaturyan stated.
Armenia has no such black soils but the poultry plants can survive without them: the country fully ensures itself with eggs, he added.
''We export eggs to neighboring Georgia and Uzbekistan, but not Armenia. This indicates something. Thus, Armenia should look for any opportunity to reduce the self-value of the production. It will then be able to better compete on these markets. Here I can't but mention about the Ukrainian maize and feeding wheat. It would be very beneficial for Armenian poultry plants to buy them from us, but the duties of the European Union make them more expensive,'' Khachaturyan noted.