Iranian Embassy in Armenia: Iranians actively participate in presidential election

YEREVAN. -- Iranians are actively participating in the presidential election, Iranian Embassy in Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Polling precincts are open from 6am until 6pm local time although authorities have announced that the country's 63,500 polling stations could extend their voting time if necessary.

The diplomatic mission of Iran noted that Iranians who are in Armenia are also active, more than 10,000 Iranians and Iranian citizens Armenian descent voted in the polling precinct in the Yerevan embassy.

Over 56 million Iranians are eligible to vote in Iran's 12th presidential elections, according to the Election Headquarters of the Interior Ministry.

At least 137 out of the 1,636 candidates are women and the remaining 1,499 are men.