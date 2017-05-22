Blast in Pakistan, 5 dead

At least five people were killed on Monday as a result of a blast nearby the car of pro-state militiamen in Khyber Agency in northwestern Pakistan, Xinhia reports, citing local media outlets.

According to the information, the casualties were returning on a car from the meeting with the tribe leader in one of the regions of Khyber located near the Afghan border.

The car was totally destroyed, as a result of which all the five people died on the ground.

The local administration stated that the attack with an explosive and distance control was carried out by unidentified fighters, who absconded from the scene right after the blast.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.