News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media
15:05, 12.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Azerbaijani government’s use of tax evasion allegations to harass the Baku-based Turan news agency, the last independent media outlet still operating within the country.

The aforementioned is noted in a statement which RSF has issued on Friday.

“Turan reported yesterday that the tax authorities accuse the news agency of under-declaring profits since 2014 and are demanding more than 37,000 manats (18,000 euros) in back taxes and other charges. They began a criminal investigation on 7 August and sent a tax inspector to Turan’s offices the next day to begin an audit.

“Turan denies the allegations and has referred the matter to a Baku economic administrative court, pointing to many irregularities in the investigation including the fact that the tax authorities omitted to mention a recent audit in response to similar allegations, one that exonerated Turan.

‘“It was just a matter of time before the authorities targeted the last independent media outlet still operating in Azerbaijan,” said Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk. (…).

“The Azerbaijani authorities have gone all out to eliminate media pluralism in recent years. (…).

“Azerbaijan is ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2017 World Press Freedom Index,” the RSF statement also reads, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey deports BBC correspondent
Gol said the reason was his reports…
 Armenian delegate at PACE: In Armenia it is often impossible to find out who is behind online media
Referring to the methods of revealing the real owners of online media, Hovhannisyan pointed out to special regulations, direct disclosure...
 Zohrabyan at PACE: CoE calmly watches Turkey and Azerbaijan kill journalists
"ECHR Vice President also noted that the worst situation of freedom of speech is in Turkey and Azerbaijan..."
 Minister: Press gilded the lily in connection with Yerevan nursing home for elderly
Referring to the video circulated in the Internet, which features the wards in the nursing home and its food, Asatryan said...
 Al Jazeera: Demand on closing our TV channel is an attempt to silence freedom of expression
"We assert our right to practice our journalism professionally without bowing to pressure from any government..."
 Georgia PM comments on abduction of Azerbaijani journalist in Tbilisi
“I can understand very well the worries of the citizens and non-governmental sector working for the protection of human rights..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news