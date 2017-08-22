News
Armenian PM receives German Development Bank delegation
19:29, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

 

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday received the delegation led by Regional Director of German Development Bank (KfW), Olaf Zymelka.

The issues related to the programs financed by the German bank in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

The PM highly appreciated their cooperation and underscored the importance of the programs implemented by KfW in different branches of the Armenian economy.

Olaf Zymelka, in turn, stressed the effective cooperation established with the Armenian government and expressed willingness to discuss the suggestions.

Touching upon the government's activity, KfW's regional director pointed out high growth rates of GDP in Armenia and the effective steps to diversify export.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
