News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Film on Armenian’s and Turk’s love story to be screened in Turkey
09:40, 06.09.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Culture


The screening of the movie, entitled Unfinished, and which is about the love story of a young Armenian woman and a young Turkish man, will commence on Friday in Turkey.

The film tells about the great love story between Iskuhi, who comes to Istanbul from Armenia to study, and Mert, who meets her in Istanbul, according to NTV television of Turkey.

But Iskuhi’s older brother, Aram, and Mert’s family oppose to this love between them. And under these difficulties, Iskuhi and Mert are forced to strive for the sake of love.

“Love is above all religions and nationalities in the world,” notes the movie trailer.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Scientists reveal secret of Game of Thrones’ popularity
Why fans of Game of Thrones from all over the world like the television series so much...
Presentation of film "Artsakh 2016: The Second Day of April" held in Yerevan
The initiative of creating the film belongs to the Public Relations and Information Center of the Armenian President’s Administration...
 10 French films to be screened at Golden Apricot film festival
The film The Red Circle of one of the most renowned French directors Jean-Pierre Melville will launch the Day of French Films...
 Polish Embassy: Golden Apricot enjoys great popularity in the entire world
Within the framework of the non-competition program of the film festival, a Polish Film Day will be jointly held with the Polish Embassy...
 Ambassador Kiesler: There will be German Film Day in Yerevan
Within the framework of the 14th Golden Apricot international film festival to be held in Armenia…
 Georgian composer: I brought fame to Armenia's Dilijan water
In order to eventually persuade the film director, Kancheli gave him his shirt...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news