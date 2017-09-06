Film on Armenian’s and Turk’s love story to be screened in Turkey

The screening of the movie, entitled Unfinished, and which is about the love story of a young Armenian woman and a young Turkish man, will commence on Friday in Turkey.

The film tells about the great love story between Iskuhi, who comes to Istanbul from Armenia to study, and Mert, who meets her in Istanbul, according to NTV television of Turkey.

But Iskuhi’s older brother, Aram, and Mert’s family oppose to this love between them. And under these difficulties, Iskuhi and Mert are forced to strive for the sake of love.

“Love is above all religions and nationalities in the world,” notes the movie trailer.