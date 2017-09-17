News
Turkish PM: Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum is matter of national security for Turkey
11:00, 17.09.2017
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said Saturday that the planned referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan was a matter of national security for Turkey, TASS reported.

The prime minister underlined that Turkey was ready to take all necessary steps regarding the much-debated referendum expected to be hold on September 25.

It was noted earlier, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey would announce its plan regarding the referendum after the National Security Council and cabinet meetings on September 22.

