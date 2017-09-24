News
300 Azerbaijani nationals killed fighting for ISIS
19:59, 24.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Azerbaijan intelligence services are investigating reports that hundreds of the country’s nationals had been killed fighting for Islamic State in Iraq.

Madat Guliyev, head of the State Security service (intelligence) told reporters they had received information that 300 Azerbaijani nationals had been killed fighting for Islamic State in Iraq. 

He said those had been “taken in by the propaganda and joined Daesh (IS)”, adding that their families and children accompanied them. “There are information of deaths, even among those children,” the official said.

“Around 900 Azerbaijanis joined the IS,” he said. "Eighty five of them were detained by the law enforcement agencies. At present, these individuals are in the penitentiary institution.”

“Moreover, 195 people were deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship, while most of them died in battles," Guliyev said. “Around 300 Azerbaijanis were killed in Iraq. The representatives of the country’s State Security Service are currently in Iraq to clarify this information.”

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
