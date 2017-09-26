News
Iraq official says it is indispensable to look into avenues for visa facilitation with Armenia
17:15, 26.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday received Falah Hassan Zaidan, the  Minister of Agriculture of Iraq, who is also co-chair of the Armenian-Iraqi Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

First, Karapetyan underscored the continuous development of relations with Iraq, and expressed confidence that the aforesaid commission’s current meeting in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will contribute to enhancing and strengthening bilateral ties, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Zaidan, in turn, expressed a conviction that the abovementioned meeting will help form stronger and deeper relations between Armenia and Iraq. He stressed that they stand ready to do everything in order to implement the agreements that were reached during this session. 

Also, the Iraqi minister considered it indispensable to look into the avenues for visa facilitation.   

The Armenian PM, for his part, expressed confidence that the agreements reached between the two countries will be carried out as soon as possible.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
