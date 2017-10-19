Philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan to be buried atArmenian cemetery of Moscow

Renowned Russian Armenian businessman and benefactor Levon Hayrapetyan will be laid to rest at the Armenian cemetery in Moscow on Saturday.

Levon Hayrapetyan has passed away Wednesday at the age of 68; his relatives have confirmed this information.

He had a great contribution to the development and improvement of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Hayrapetyan, however, spent the last years of his life in prosecutions. He was sentenced to four years in prison in Moscow, on charges of extorting $700 thousand from the mother of a Russian former senator. But because of health problems, his prison sentence was later commuted to house arrest.