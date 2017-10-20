News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 20
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Armenia: Baku continues violate ceasefire, Karabakh soldier killed as a result
17:53, 20.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian briefed his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms of international law.

Taking during the joint briefing, Nalbandian said, unfortunately, Baku continues speculations and violation of ceasefire, as a result of which the soldier died a day before.

The Armenian minister added that there is no alternative to an exclusively peaceful settlement.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
In recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border…
 Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week
The Artsakh defense army continues dictating the situation at the frontline…
 Stepanakert: This picture conveys messages of vigilance to us, clear-headedness to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)
The Karabakh presidential adviser posted the photos of the debris of the Azerbaijani military helicopter that was downed in April 2016…
 Armenia Parliament defense and security committee: We expect clear, targeted response from mediators
Before high-level meetings, Azerbaijan constantly aggravates the situation…
 Investigation committee: Armenian solider was fatally wounded when carrying out engineering works
The serviceman was wounded in his chest as a result of Azerbaijani fire...
 MOD: Armenia soldier killed on border
As a result of the shot fired by the Azerbaijani side…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news