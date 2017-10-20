Armenia: Baku continues violate ceasefire, Karabakh soldier killed as a result

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian briefed his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms of international law.

Taking during the joint briefing, Nalbandian said, unfortunately, Baku continues speculations and violation of ceasefire, as a result of which the soldier died a day before.

The Armenian minister added that there is no alternative to an exclusively peaceful settlement.