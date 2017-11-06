News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia
Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has publicized new documents, which can be compared with the Panama Papers, reported the RFE/RL.

Studying about 13.4 million secret documents, the ICIJ journalists have discovered new schemes of tax evasion by senior world politicians. 

The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, was made public on Sunday.

These documents refer to about 120 political figures from the US, Russia, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, and many other countries, reported the ВВС.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news