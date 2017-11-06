Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia

The US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has publicized new documents, which can be compared with the Panama Papers, reported the RFE/RL.
Studying about 13.4 million secret documents, the ICIJ journalists have discovered new schemes of tax evasion by senior world politicians.
The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, was made public on Sunday.
These documents refer to about 120 political figures from the US, Russia, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, and many other countries, reported the ВВС.