Russia expert: Armenia renewable energy development track-record is instructive

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, Ashot Manukyan, participated in the Commonwealth of Independent States Electric Power Council (CIS EPC) meeting that was held on November 4 in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan.

In his address at the event, Manukyan presented the main directions of energy development in Armenia, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Head of the Center for the Development of Renewable Energy of Russia, Georgy Ermolenko, for his part, stressed that Armenia’s track-record in renewable energy development and energy saving is instructive.

Within the framework of the CIS EPC meeting, Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources also met separately with his colleagues from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.