Mogherini: US Congress working to comply with Iran nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Congress has indicated it plans to ensure the US complies with the Iran nuclear deal despite President Donald Trump lambasting the agreement, Telegraph reported quoting the European Union's top diplomat.

In wide-ranging comments in Washington Federica Mogherini said she got "clear indications" from members of Congress that the US would remain "compliant" with the agreement.

She said it was a "delicate moment" for the deal given Mr Trump's decision but she was hopeful the US would continue to meet its obligations.

Ms Mogherini added: "The EU does not interfere in a national decision-making or policy-making.

"We discussed the need for us to have US compliance with the deal and I got reassurance from their side, different sides, that this is exactly the spirit in which they are working, to keep the US compliant with the deal.

"We support a solution that keeps the US compliant with deal. The way they do that is an internal process in the US. We will be respectful."

 
