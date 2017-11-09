Armenian doctor from Boston develops innovative ski concept

Two medics from Boston Ara Nazarian and Ken Rodriguez invented new ski and snowboard Verispellis, made of Nitinol sheets, used in medicine, the newspaper Asbarez reported.

This alloy is unique because of its properties that allows it to respond dramatically to changes in temperature. Nitinol is a shape-memory alloy, one that remembers its original shape and stiffness and when deformed returns to its pre-deformed shape.

Ara Nazaryan is an orthopedic orthopedist, Ken Rodriguez is a surgeon and engineer. Both passionate skiers have come up with the idea of using nitinol to create a pair of “shape-shifting” skis or snowboards.

The new material will allow the skis to react to any possible weather conditions.