YEREVAN. – At the invitation of foreign minister Anders Samuelsen of Denmark, Armenia Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday will make an official visit to Copenhagen.
During his trip, Nalbandian is scheduled to hold talks with senior representatives of the Danish executive and legislative authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In the Danish capital city, the Armenian FM will meet also with representatives of the Danish Foreign Policy Society.