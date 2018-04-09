Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Ukraine and Syrian crisis, the Kremlin press service reported.
Putin highlighted the importance of consolidating the global community’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to people in need across Syria, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2401.
The sides also discussed the situation in the southeast Ukraine, taking into account the absence of alternatives to the complex of measures as the basis for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
According to the statement, Russian President and German Chancellor noted the importance of observation of the ceasefire during the Easter holidays and expressed readiness to continue to support the work of the OSCE special mission to monitor the situation on the contact line.
The sides also touched on the issue connected with the possible establishment of a UN mission for the protection of OSCE observers.