YEREVAN. - No improvement should be expected in the relations between Russia and the West, political scientist, the Director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute, Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters on Wednesday.

"Now we are witnessing a rather sharp Russian-American conflict, which journalists have already dubbed "Cold War". Perhaps, the use of this expression in the context of these relations is incorrect. But today, relations between Russia and the West are in a state when steps are not being taken to resolve various issues. At the beginning when it came to Ukraine, it seemed that it was possible to find some clues for negotiations, but now the situation is different and one should not wait for something to change in the near future," the political scientist said.

According to him, sanctions were imposed on Russia, and become even tougher.

He further noted that the impact of these conflicts on Ukraine was large and will remain so.

"Armenia can cooperate with both sides of the conflict and thus will take a neutral position. After all, Armenia is not a state, because of which Russia and the countries of the West want to confront with each other, at least in the way they fought for Ukraine. That is why both sides allow Yerevan to behave neutrally. And from the economic point of view, the impact of the conflict has not been particularly felt," Iskandaryan said.