Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo said that bolstering the Iran nuclear deal will be a priority if he’s confirmed by the Senate, AP reported.

"There is one month to go until a May 12 deadline that President Donald Trump set to either address what he calls flaws in the 2015 agreement, or withdraw from it," he noted Pompeo said Thursday that fixing the deal is in America’s best interest.

Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that if the deal can’t be fixed and Trump withdraws, he will still advocate for a tougher accord.