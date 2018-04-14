YEREVAN. – The opposition plans a powerful motor rally to Tsakhkadzor where the ruling party plans to hold the meeting of its Council, leader of Civil Contract Party NikolPashinyan said at France Square.

The Civil Contract and their supporters have been marching throughout Armenia starting from March 31. On Friday they finished their action by a rally at Liberty Square. Later in the evening, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to spend night at France Square as a protest against ruling party’s decision to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of a Prime Minister.

“We are starting a march in the direction of Tsakhkadzor at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A demonstration will be held ahead of a mortar rally,” he said.

The protesters shut down France Square, one of the busiest intersections in downtown Yerevan. They put up tents and brought food and electric kettles.