YEREVAN.- Armenian MP, Yelk bloc leader nikol Pashinyan noted that he will not go home until a soltion to the problem is found.
"I will be by your side and, please, be with us," he said during the rally, which kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square.
According to Pashinyan, the police attack, if there are 100-200 people at night.
"In case of an attack, we should stay and show passive resistance."
Earlier it was reported, The Civil Contract Party's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square. Civil Contract Party members headed by Nikol Pashinyan have been rallying throughout Armenia since March 31. The march ended by a rally in Liberty Square.
Earlier they declared an intention to surround the parliament building as well as the houses of MPs on April 17 to prevent them from voting on the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan who was nominated by the ruling party for the post of a PM.