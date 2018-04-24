YEREVAN. – The Armenian army has always been and will continue to be under the constant care of the State and at the focus of my attention.

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday stated the aforementioned, during his talk with Acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Press office of the Government informed that Karapetyan said the army reform shall be continued and everything shall be done to continuously modernize the armed forces and strengthen the army.

Vigen Sargsyan, for his part, reported that the armed forces continue to carry out their functions with great responsibility, ensuring the country’s defense capacity.

Also, the acting defense minister assured that the Armenian army is capable of responding to any encroachment and retaliating, if necessary.