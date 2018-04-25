YEREVAN. – Leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan met with the representatives of Moscow and was assured that Russia will not interfere with Armenia’s internal affairs.

Speaking during the rally at Republic Square, Pashinyan spoke about some entrepreneurs who consider themselves Karen Karapetyan’s supporters and “try to present their views as the opinion of Moscow”.

“Armenia is not a trade center to be leased. Do not poke your nose into something you have no idea of,” he emphasized without giving any names.

Pashinyan said he was contacted by some RPA faction members who expressed readiness to vote for him as a candidate for the prime minister.

“We have no intention to spare time, we are ready for talks, and they [the talks] will be about peaceful transfer of power. We are ready to discuss any issues related to the temporary transitional government,” he added.