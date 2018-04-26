YEREVAN. – Several days remain before the Prime Minister’s election, and we should be careful because some forces are attempting to carry out a counterrevolution.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Thursday stated the abovementioned live on air. He added that there will be a very important talk during their rally that will kick off at 7pm at Republic Square, the heart of capital city Yerevan.

“In my view, the ‘crickets’ of the automobiles without state license plates—or with covered license plates—are linked to it, and they are not accidental,” Pashinyan said. “They are attempting to cause among the people dissatisfaction with the revolution.”

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced that they are temporarily stopping the blockage of Yerevan streets because vehicles without license plates—or with covered ones—had appeared in the city, and whose drivers were driving carelessly and putting people’s lives at risk. He called on his supporters to self-organize and not allow such cars to travel on the streets in Yerevan.

Those who had assembled around Pashinyan urged him not to collaborate with any political force.

Numerous political forces have joined the movement which he leads.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.