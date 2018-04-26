Spanish Alcorcón city officially recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide on April 25, the press service of Armenian MFA reported.

By this decision the city, with a population of about 170,000, joint the nearly 30 Spanish cities that have already recognized the Armenian Genocide.

It is noteworthy that the initiative, which was presented in Alcorcón's City Council, belonged to the representatives of the ruling People's Party of Spain, later representatives of other political forces also joined the initiative.

The decision, in particular, reads: "The Armenian Genocide was the first Genocide of the 20th century. By this institutional statement Alcorcón Municipality recognizes this crime against humanity that claimed lives of 1.5 million people and as a result of which 2 million people were forced to abandon their homeland.” The City Council also expresses solidarity with the Armenian people and calls on the central authorities of Spain to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide as soon as possible."