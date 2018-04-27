South and North Korea will begin negotiations in various fields including at high level, CNN reported quoting the declaration of North and South Korean summit.

“South and North Korea agreed to hold dialogue and negotiations in various fields including at high level, and to take active measure for the implementation of the agreements reached at the Summit,” the statement said.

According to the statement, North and South Korea will take measures to create special peace in the West Sea.

“South and North Korea agreed to devise a practical scheme to turn the areas around the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea into a maritime peace zone in order to prevent accidental military clashes and guarantee safe fishing activities,” the statement reads.