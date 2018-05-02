Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying commented on the possible North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, TASS reported.

The sides will discuss the situation on the peninsula and bilateral relations, said the spokesperson.

According to her, there are improvements in the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is the result of joint efforts of the parties.

The meeting of Chinese and North Korean FMs was held ahead of North Korea-US summit planned to take place in late May or early June, 2018.