North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho discussed issued on Korean Peninsula with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday in North Korea, TASS reported referring to KCNA.

The sides discussed the moves to improve Chinese-North Korean ties in accordance with the agreements reached at the meeting of the leaders of the two countries.

The two exchanged views on a number of issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the source said.

Wang Yi expressed hope for the successful development of North Korean-US summit.

According to him, China fully supports North Korean intention to achieve full denuclearization of the peninsula.

As reported earlier, Kim Jong-Un visited China at the end of March and announced his readiness to begin the process of denuclearization.