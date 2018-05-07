YEREVAN. – Armenia National Assembly (NA) opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan on Monday informed, on his Facebook page, about what he will be doing on Monday and Tuesday.

In particular, he informed that on Monday evening, he will go to Zvartnots International Airport, in capital city Yerevan, to meet world-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian. Subsequently, at around 9pm, they will arrive at Republic Square—the heart of Yerevan, where an official welcoming ceremony will take place, during which both he and Tankian will address the people.

Also, Pashinyan expressed the hope that people will assemble again at Republic Square on Tuesday morning, and where they can follow the live broadcast of the process of election of the next PM at the NA special session. Afterward, he will come to the square, and they will discuss the situation.

“As a result of political consultations, I can say that there is no signal, doubt at this time that the election of the PM may not take place [on Tuesday],” the PM candidate stressed. “I believe everything will proceed just as we have planned; that is, the National Assembly will elect the candidate selected by the people as PM.”

He noted that, in all likelihood, after that he will start fulfilling the duties of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“If, of course, nothing extraordinary happens,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “If anything extraordinary is to happen, I will keep informed. [But] there is no such signal at the moment.”