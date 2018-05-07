Azerbaijan dismissed reports on the alleged transfer of an archive containing data on Iran's nuclear program through its territory, Sputnik reported quoting the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev.

"We are absolutely convinced that this piece of information has nothing to do with the truth and is a complete fake," Hajiyev told the Azertag news agency, responding to a question about the report in the Kuwaiti news outlet.

The Foreign Ministry's comment refers to the report published on Thursday by the Kuwaiti Al Jarida newspaper, citing its sources, claiming that the Israeli intelligence services have managed to abduct Iran's nuclear archive and left it near the border with Azerbaijan.