YEREVAN. – The opposition rally has kicked off at Republic Square of Yerevan.
World famous musician Serj Tankian is attending the rally. Tankian arrived in Yerevan on Monday evening and was welcomed at the airport by the leader of protest movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.
The Armenian parliament will hold a special session on Tuesday to elect a Prime Minister. The only candidate is Nikol Pashinyan whose candidacy was not endorsed by the Republican Party of Armenia during the first vote on May 1. This time RPA announced its decision to support election of a PM.