US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told his colleagues from France, Germany and the UK that President Donald Trump has rejected the understandings that were drafted with American negotiators over the last four months regarding a possible fix of the Iran nuclear deal, Axios reported.

According to the source, Pompeo organized a conference call with his three European counterparts. Sources who were briefed on the call told me Pompeo thanked his counterparts for the efforts they had made since January to come up with a formula that will convince Trump not to pull out of the nuclear deal — but made it clear the President wants to take a different direction.

It was noted that Pompeo told his European counterparts to prepare themselves for an announcement by Trump within the coming days.

Pompeo also said that it might be possible to return to the negotiating table at a later stage after Trump's announcement.