YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, showed—live on his Facebook page—the PM’s office where his predecessors have worked.

Pashinyan on Thursday arrived in the government building, where he will chair his first Cabinet meeting.

“A lighter atmosphere is established in this room than in the office of the President of the Republic of Armenia; the atmosphere here is a more working one,” he noted. “Now, after the new makeup of the government, [we] still have to decide who will work here. The PM? Or one of the deputy PMs?”

Also, the new Premier informed that now he shall have a telephonic conversation with the PM of Georgia.