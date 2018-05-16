Over 1000 children were injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

“Since 30 March, over 1,000 children were injured in violence in the Gaza Strip. Many of these injuries are severe and potentially life-altering, including amputations", the statement said.

According to UNICEF, “recent violence has exacerbated the already weak health system in the Gaza Strip which is crumbling because of severe power cuts and shortages of fuel, medicine and equipment.”

UNICEF and partners have delivered two truck-loads of urgently needed medical supplies to the Gaza Strip – enough to meet the needs of an estimated 70,000 people.

“UNICEF urged all concerned parties to keep children out of harm’s way and avoid child casualties,” the statement concluded.

As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced a three-day mourning.