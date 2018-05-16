US President Donald Trump has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

Trump said he looks forward to working with the Armenian PM on the many areas of mutual interest, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions and regional security “Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure and Armenia’s bright future,” the letter reads.

Israeli lawmakers Itzik Shmuly and Amir Ohana are going to present a bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide in response to Turkish president’s recent remarks.

Two Israeli ministers also called to recognize the Armenian Genocide. “There is no moral and historical reason not to acknowledge the Armenian holocaust in reference to the rising tension between Israel and Turkey, Israeli transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said.

The day before Israeli education minister Naftali Bennet said he had approached the Knesset Speaker to authorize an official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

A group of demonstrators, who protest the cutting down of more than 25 trees and starting of a construction at the park nearby the Yerevan Municipality building, on Wednesday burst into the building and demanded to meet with Mayor Taron Margaryan.

The demonstrators demand Margaryan’s resignation.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s parliamentary mandate will be given to Alen Simonyan, the next candidate to get the most votes on the Yelk bloc list.

The other three parliamentary seats of the Yelk faction will be given to Hovik Aghazaryan, Hrachya Hakobyan and Hayk Konjoryan who will replace the Yelk MPs who had occupied the seats in new Cabinet.

Two other deputies will also replace RPA MP Grigor Avalyan and ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan who gave up their parliamentary seats.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.

The Co-Chairs issued a statement as a result of their meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on 15 May.

The Minister and Co-Chairs discussed modalities for moving the peace process forward.

The PACE independent commission, which conducts an investigation into allegations ofcorruption, has decided to suspend the mandates of Samad Seyidov, who heads the Azerbaijani delegation.

Aside from Seyidov, PACE MPs Cezar Florin Preda, Pedro Agramunt, and Jordi Xuclà also will face sanctions.

Agramunt will be banned for 10 years, while the rest delegates - for two years.

Tactical military exercises were conducted on Monday in Karabakh within the framework of the program of military cooperation between the two Armenian states.

The exercises were being watched by the Armenian army chief Movses Hakobyan and Karabakh army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan.