The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, and Andrew Schofer, together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on 15 May.

The Minister and Co-Chairs discussed modalities for moving the peace process forward, teh co-chairs said in a statement.

The Personal Representative informed the participants regarding the relatively stable situation on the Line of Contact. Minister Mammadyarov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to resume active negotiations as soon as possible. The Co-Chairs expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.