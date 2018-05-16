US President Donald Trump has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election as Prime Minister of Armenia.
“Congratulations on your recent election. I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions and regional security,” said Trump in his message to Pashinyan. “Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure and Armenia’s bright future.”
“Best wishes to you and the people of Armenia,” concluded Trump’s letter.