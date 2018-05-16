The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) independent commission, which conducts an investigation into Azerbaijan, has decided to suspend the PACE mandates of four MPs, led by Samad Seyidov, who heads the Azerbaijani delegation.

Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan reported that, aside from Seyidov, PACE MPs Cezar Florin Preda, Pedro Agramunt, and Jordi Xuclà also will face sanctions.

Accordingly, former PACE President Agramunt will be prohibited from taking part in observation missions, and from being a rapporteur—for ten years.

Such a ban has been imposed on Seyidov, Preda, and Xuclà for two years.

But the commission’s decision is not final, and a respective official statement is expected to be disseminated.