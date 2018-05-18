YEREVAN. – The identity of the burnt body, which was found dead in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has been determined.

The corpse was found on Thursday morning, nearby a cemetery, in a ditch, tied with a metal wire, and burnt.

Also, stab wounds were found on the neck of this body.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the criminal investigation into this incident has found out that this corpse is that of a Yerevan resident who was born in 1998.

Theories have been put forward toward finding out the circumstances behind the murder of this young man.

The Rescue Service on Thursday received a call, at around 11:10am, informing that there was a dead body nearby a cemetery.