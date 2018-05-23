Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the allied mutual cooperation and contacts over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict during a phone conversation, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The phone call was initiative by the Armenian side, the statement says.

The ministers discussed key issues of interaction, including preparation for the June 1 meeting of the CIS Council of heads of government in Dushanbe and the June 11 session of the CSTO foreign ministers council in Almaty, as well as activities of the Eurasian Union bodies.

Lavrov and Mnatsakanyan also discussed the schedule of bilateral events and contacts over the settlement of Karabakh conflict under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group.