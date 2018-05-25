YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) does not refuse any discussion on Electoral Code reforms.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the now former ruling RPA—which, however, still has majority in parliament—on Friday stated the abovementioned during the traditional briefing with reporters at the NA.

As per Baghdasaryan, if such a proposal is made, the RPA will stand ready to negotiate.

“We need to move forward only in cases when the Constitution allows it,” he said, in particular, when asked by reporters about the possibility of a snap parliamentary election in Armenia. “And as for negotiations, as long as there are no documents, there will be no negotiations either.”

The RPA faction leader stressed, however, that they are preparing solely for the regular NA election, which is slated for 2022.