YEREVAN.- World-famous singer and composer Elton John, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, as well as CEO and President of Starkey Hearing Technology, William Austin visited the Hayk and Elza Titizian Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

According to our information, within the framework of charity event, 100 hearing aids have been given to children.

Design and construction of the Hayk and Elza Titizian Children’s Rehabilitation Center was implemented by Yerevan - My Love Foundation.