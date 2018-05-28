YEREVAN.- Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan received on Monday delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Board of Ramgavar Azatakan Party Sergio Nahapetian.
Sergio Nahapetian congratulated Nikol Pashinian on his election as Prime Minister and wished him success in that responsible government post.
Nahapetian expressed confidence that the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan will contribute to the development of Armenia.
During the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties, the priorities of the new government of Armenia, the issue of emigration and other issues.