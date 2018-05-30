YEREVAN. – We wish health to Yerevan State University (YSU) Rector Aram Simonyan, and in support, we are stopping the protest actions.
Davit Petrosyan, an organizer of the YSU Restart initiative, which demands the rector’s resignation and has made several other demands, on Wednesday wrote the abovementioned on his Facebook account.
“The hall of the [YSU] Academic Council continues to remain a liberated student area,” Petrosyan added, in particular.
Students demanding Simonyan’s resignation on Tuesday met with him at the aforesaid hall. Subsequently, they sat at the entrance of this hall and did not allow the YSU rector to leave. Sometime thereafter, these students blocked the rector’s office. Aram Simonyan had felt ill, and later it became known that he was hospitalized.