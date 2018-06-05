YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

First, the PM underscored the continued development of Armenia’s cooperation with EU, and he reflected on the priorities and programs of the new government, the office of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In particular, Pashinyan stressed that the recent events that occurred in Armenia have substantially contributed to the development and strengthening of democracy in the country.

In the premier’s words, the current favorable climate in Armenia will become a new impetus for the implementation of reforms and radical changes in the country. Also, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the number one priority of the new Armenian government is the fight against corruption.

Świtalski, for his part, attached importance to the new government’s programs and highlighted that the EU stands ready to render considerable assistance for their implementation. Furthermore, the ambassador noted that he sees good opportunities for drawing European investments to Armenia, and he added that European investors are ready to discuss specific projects.

At the talk, the interlocutors touched also upon the holding of a snap parliamentary election in, and the making of amendments to the Electoral Code of, Armenia, as well as several matters that are on the agenda of Armenia-EU relations.