YEREVAN. – Chairman of Armenia Cassation Court Arman Mkrtumyan handed over his resignation.

In his letter Mkrtumyan said he had been serving the Republic of Armenia for around thirty years.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian Court of Cassation, and I wholeheartedly congratulate all my colleagues and believe that it is necessary to give an opportunity for experienced young people to show their knowledge, strength, energy in this responsible endeavor to develop the common law and justice system,” he said.