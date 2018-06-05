STEPANAKERT. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by new chief Artak Davtyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, paid a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR) Defense Army.

Accompanied by Artsakh Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davtyan visited several directions in the frontline, and took part in the Defense Army events that are envisioned by the plan of the field journey, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Artak Davtyan lauded the combat-readiness level of the Artsakh Defense Army and its steps toward the development of its technico-military capabilities. Also, he assured that the defense officials of Armenia will continue to render productive assistance to the Karabakh Defense Army.

At the end of the tour, the top commanders of the armed forces of the two Armenian republics clarified their future tasks in the context of bilateral cooperation.